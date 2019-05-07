Facts

13:50 07.05.2019

NABU opens case into fact of possible illegal use of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Parubiy

2 min read
NABU opens case into fact of possible illegal use of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Parubiy

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), pursuant to the ruling of the investigating judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court, has opened a criminal case into the fact of possible misuse of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

"On April 10, 2019, NABU's authorized representative, pursuant to the April 2, 2019 ruling of the investigating judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court, entered case information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Court Investigations on signs of crimes under Part 1 of Article 364 and Part 1 of Article 210 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," NABU's press service told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday, commenting on the criminal case regarding the possible misuse of budget funds by Parubiy.

As reported, Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has obliged NABU to enter into the United Register of Pretrial Court investigations information about the possible misuse of budget funds and wrongdoing using the authority or status of Parubiy.

Solomiansky district court made the ruling on April 2 and gave NABU 24 hours to comply after receiving it.

The complaint to the court concerned the fact that NABU had not entered into the register information about criminal violations under Article 210 (misuse of budget funds) and Article 364 (misuse of authority or official position) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Tags: #parubiy #nabu #ukraine #case
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 07.05.2019
Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

18:48 07.05.2019
Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

18:31 07.05.2019
Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

18:31 07.05.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

18:09 07.05.2019
Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

17:39 07.05.2019
Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

17:10 07.05.2019
Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

16:55 07.05.2019
State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

16:16 07.05.2019
Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

16:01 07.05.2019
Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

LATEST

PGO summons NABU director for questioning

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

Russia to broaden range of foreigners qualifying for permanent residence – Medvedev

Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD