NABU opens case into fact of possible illegal use of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Parubiy

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), pursuant to the ruling of the investigating judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court, has opened a criminal case into the fact of possible misuse of budget funds by Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

"On April 10, 2019, NABU's authorized representative, pursuant to the April 2, 2019 ruling of the investigating judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court, entered case information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Court Investigations on signs of crimes under Part 1 of Article 364 and Part 1 of Article 210 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," NABU's press service told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday, commenting on the criminal case regarding the possible misuse of budget funds by Parubiy.

As reported, Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has obliged NABU to enter into the United Register of Pretrial Court investigations information about the possible misuse of budget funds and wrongdoing using the authority or status of Parubiy.

Solomiansky district court made the ruling on April 2 and gave NABU 24 hours to comply after receiving it.

The complaint to the court concerned the fact that NABU had not entered into the register information about criminal violations under Article 210 (misuse of budget funds) and Article 364 (misuse of authority or official position) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.