Facts

12:30 06.05.2019

Ukraine hoping Council of Europe will not give in to Russia – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine hoping Council of Europe will not give in to Russia – MFA

Since the founding of the Council of Europe (CoE), it has achieved outstanding results in defending democratic ideals and principles, and Ukraine, which is a member, has been active in joining the formation of a common European legal space. However, the organization is in crisis as it approaches its 70th anniversary because of Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

"May 5 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Council of Europe - a pan-European international organization that now protects the rights and freedoms of almost 800 million people in 47 member states. The Charter of the Council of Europe, signed in London on May 5, 1949, fixed the commitment of states for years to come members of the organization are the basis of every true democracy - personal and political freedoms and the rule of law."

"…We must sadly state that as the 70th anniversary approaches, the organization is in crisis, primarily because of Russia, its aggression against Ukraine and the direct financial blackmail of the Council of Europe in order to achieve its anti-democratic foreign policy goals," the ministry said, calling on the organization to remain to its values and principles.

"Ukraine hopes that over the decades of work and testing, the Council of Europe has gained enough strength and common sense to continue to be an example of democracy, and not to celebrate its 70th anniversary in a dilapidated compromised state because of ungrounded concessions in favor of the largest violating state of its principles and norms," the statement said.

Tags: #ukraine #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 04.05.2019
Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

14:16 04.05.2019
Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

09:50 03.05.2019
Ukrainian military conduct successful operation, moving 1 km forward – 'Donbas-Ukraine' battalion commander

Ukrainian military conduct successful operation, moving 1 km forward – 'Donbas-Ukraine' battalion commander

18:44 02.05.2019
EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

16:57 02.05.2019
Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

16:06 02.05.2019
Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

15:29 02.05.2019
Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

15:07 02.05.2019
Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:11 02.05.2019
Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

LATEST

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky doesn't give direct answers to questions about Rada dissolution, electoral system – Bondar

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD