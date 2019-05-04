Facts

16:52 04.05.2019

Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

2 min read

Advisors to President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Danyliuk and Ruslan Riaboshapka, continued discussing in Brussels support for the priority steps of the new head of state.

According to the press service of Zelensky, on May 3, they met with the offices of President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

In addition, members of Zelensky's team took part in a working lunch at the Canadian Embassy in Belgium with representatives of the participating countries of the conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine, which will take place in Toronto this summer.

"The main issue of discussion was the assistance of Western partners in the implementation of anti-corruption measures, judicial and economic reforms, ensuring the rule of law. These areas are the top priorities of the newly elected president of Ukraine," the press service of Zelensky noted.

Advisor Danyliuk noted that Western partners are committed to supporting the declared policy of Zelensky and their interest in enhancing cooperation with Ukraine during his presidency.

Advisers of Zelensky also met with EU Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson and the European Defense Agency's Chief Executive Jorge Domecq.

Tags: #brussels #reforms #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 03.05.2019
Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

15:06 03.05.2019
SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

12:45 03.05.2019
EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

11:38 03.05.2019
Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

18:54 02.05.2019
President-elect Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to meeting in coming days

President-elect Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to meeting in coming days

14:11 02.05.2019
Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

12:01 01.05.2019
Zelensky meets with 'Honored Patriarch' Filaret

Zelensky meets with 'Honored Patriarch' Filaret

11:51 01.05.2019
Zelensky, Metropolitan Onufriy discuss Ukrainian religious life

Zelensky, Metropolitan Onufriy discuss Ukrainian religious life

11:35 01.05.2019
Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

11:30 01.05.2019
Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

Ukraine's outgoing, future presidents agree to meet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

LATEST

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

ICRC sends over 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to temporarily occupied territory of Donbas

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

Parubiy signs Mine Action Improvement Act

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD