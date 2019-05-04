Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

Advisors to President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Danyliuk and Ruslan Riaboshapka, continued discussing in Brussels support for the priority steps of the new head of state.

According to the press service of Zelensky, on May 3, they met with the offices of President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

In addition, members of Zelensky's team took part in a working lunch at the Canadian Embassy in Belgium with representatives of the participating countries of the conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine, which will take place in Toronto this summer.

"The main issue of discussion was the assistance of Western partners in the implementation of anti-corruption measures, judicial and economic reforms, ensuring the rule of law. These areas are the top priorities of the newly elected president of Ukraine," the press service of Zelensky noted.

Advisor Danyliuk noted that Western partners are committed to supporting the declared policy of Zelensky and their interest in enhancing cooperation with Ukraine during his presidency.

Advisers of Zelensky also met with EU Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson and the European Defense Agency's Chief Executive Jorge Domecq.