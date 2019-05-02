Facts

10:22 02.05.2019

Ukraine strongly condemns Russia's decision on expedited issue of Russian passports in occupied Donbas

2 min read
Ukraine strongly condemns Russia's decision on expedited issue of Russian passports in occupied Donbas

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns a decree signed by the Russian president on expanding the categories of Ukrainian citizens who can be granted Russian citizenship through the expedited procedure, the ministry's press service has said.

"The Russian president's No. 187 decree of April 29, 2019, published today, on certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner, like all previous and possible future legal acts of the Russian Federation, is aimed at providing citizens of Ukraine with Russian citizenship in an unlawful manner; [it] was, is and will be legally void, will have no legal consequences and will not be recognized by the Ukrainian authorities," the ministry said in a statement posted on its official website on Wednesday evening.

The ministry emphasizes that the Russian Federation will be required to "urgently cancel all unlawful decisions about passportization of citizens of Ukraine and eliminate their negative consequences."

The Ukrainian side will continue to work actively with international partners on strengthening the consolidated sanction-based pressure on the Kremlin regime over the issue of Russian passports in Russia-occupied Donbas.

"We expect our international partners to toughen the sanctions against the Kremlin regime," the ministry said.

Tags: #citizenship #russia #ukraine #donbass
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 02.05.2019
EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

16:57 02.05.2019
Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

16:06 02.05.2019
Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

15:29 02.05.2019
Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

15:07 02.05.2019
Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:11 02.05.2019
Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

12:46 02.05.2019
Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

12:24 02.05.2019
Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President-elect Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to meeting in coming days

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Russia not interested in strong Ukraine

LATEST

President-elect Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to meeting in coming days

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Illegally built high-rise apartment house in Lviv first demolished in Ukraine

Russia not interested in strong Ukraine

Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

British court sentences Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating terms of release on bail

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

Putin signs decree facilitating Russian citizenship acquisition for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens

Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD