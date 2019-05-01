Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

Kyiv said that the enemy had shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 13 times in the past 24 hours, a Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and another one wounded.

"Armed units breached the ceasefire 13 times, two of them using the 120 mm and 82 mm mortars that are proscribed by the Minsk Agreements," according to the posting on the Facebook page of the press center for the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"As a result of shelling, one serviceman of the Joint Forces has been killed, and another one wounded," it said.