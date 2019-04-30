Klimkin doesn't rule out discussing joint work with President-elect Zelensky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin did not rule out the possibility of discussing joint work with President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, if principles and beliefs are the same.

"I have my own principles, values and beliefs. If they coincide and there is a joint desire, then we will talk. But I will not to retreat from what we have been doing these five years, and I personally believe in what I was doing, of course," the minister told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, teamwork will depend on two things: mutual desire and priorities and ways to achieve them.

At the same time, Klimkin conveyed to Zelensky's side the opportunity to comment on their potential meetings.