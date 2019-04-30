Klimkin calls on Ukrainians to support motion published on Bundestag website on recognizing Ukraine's 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has called on Ukrainians around the world to support the petition, which appeared on the website of the German parliament, recognizing the Holodomor in Ukraine of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"A petition appeared on the website of the German parliament recognizing the Holodomor in Ukraine of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Thanks to the Munich community for the initiative and to all Ukrainians in Germany for its support. I urge Ukrainians all over the world to support this appeal - everyone can sign the petition, and who knows German language - join its discussion," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also posted a link to the petition published on the website of the Bundestag.

"Friends, I see our moral duty to millions of innocent victims of the Holodomor in the memory of them, the tragedy of the Ukrainian people living in the world. The world must know the truth about the bloody, cannibalistic crimes of the Soviet regime in order to be able to respond to modern manifestations of Stalinism, which the current Russian authorities cherish," Klimkin wrote.