Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, no casualties were reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation's (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On April 28, Russia-led forces violated the cease fire three times, twice of them using 82 mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements. The enemy also shelled our defenders with grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.... No casualties among the servicemen are reported," JFO HQ said in the message, on its official page in the Facebook social network on Monday morning.

Militants used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements.

"In the area of responsibility of the Vostok (East) operational-tactical grouping , the enemy twice fired upon the JFO positions: using 82 mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms - near the settlement of Shyrokyne; using 82 mm mortars near the settlement of Pisky," JFO HQ said.

In addition, the settlement of Krymske was subjected to shelling.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms fired at the JFO positions near the village of Shyrokyne in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational tactical group," JFO HQ reported.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, casualties among militants of the illegal armed groups were recorded in non-combat conditions: two militants died, one was injured.