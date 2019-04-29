Facts

11:14 29.04.2019

Zelensky ready for talks with Russia in 'Normandy format,' suggests not to use language of threats

Volodymyr Zelensky, who has won the presidential election in Ukraine, has said he is ready for talks to settle the situation in Donbas, but suggests that the language of threats should not be used. He expressed hope that the Russian Federation would show its readiness for de-escalation during talks in the "Normady format."

"Mutual exchange of our citizens in the 'all for all' forma should become a specific confirmation of this readiness. Without any exceptions. We, for our part, are ready to discuss new conditions of co-existence of Ukraine and Russia. With the understanding that real normalization will only take place after full de-occupation. Both of Donbas and Crimea. Ukraine doesn't give up! In all senses of this word," Zelensky said in response to the statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Beijing on Saturday.

Ukraine and Ukrainians should not be talked to using a language of threats, military or economic pressure, Zelensky said. "It's not the best way to a ceasefire and unblocking the Minsk process. However, I hope that people in Russia still want to talk more than shoot," he said.

"Indeed, I am not God for my wishes to come true. But I also remember that time will come when all officials will have to answer honestly for their actions in front of Him. No one will get into the Paradise straight away. There will be the Judgement first," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #normady_format
