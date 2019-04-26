Facts

12:03 26.04.2019

CEC adopts protocols of all 199 regional offices on results of Ukraine's run-off

 The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has adopted "rubber stamps" protocols on the results of the second round of presidential elections from all 199 district election commissions throughout Ukraine.

"On April 26, 2019, the Central Election Commission adopted the protocols on the results of the repeated voting of the district election commissions of all 199 territorial electoral districts," the CEC reported on Facebook on Friday.

Tags: #cec #elections
