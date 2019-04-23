Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

In the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine on April 21, 73.22% of voters voted for candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, and for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko - 24.45%, according to the Central Election Commission, after processing 99.9% of the electronic protocols.

Some 18,409,313 received ballots, while 29,645,358 were incled in voting lists.

Zelensky is leading in Kyiv and in all regions of Ukraine, except Lviv region. Some 2.31% of ballots were declared invalid.