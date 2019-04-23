Facts

14:55 23.04.2019

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

1 min read
Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said it is correct to conduct direct talks between the presumptive winner of Ukraine's presidential election Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is necessary for Ukraine and Russia to have direct discussions, and so I think his desire to speak to Putin is a good thing, not a bad thing," Volker said during an interview with the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service's NewsHour program.

Volker said the new Ukrainian president might open up the possibility for dialogue with Russia.

"One hopes that this is, because it's a new president, just an opportunity for a fresh start at dialogue, although it's Russia's position of invading and occupying territory that's really what's needed to change," he said.

Speaking about Zelensky's position on ending Russian occupation of areas in Donbas, Volker said, "Well, I think what he's said about the conflict and about his approach is exactly right so far. He strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He wants to get the land back. He's not going to be giving that way."

Tags: #volker #zelensky #negotiations #ukraine #putin #usa #russia #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 23.04.2019
Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

15:50 23.04.2019
TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

14:21 23.04.2019
Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

13:31 23.04.2019
Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

13:28 23.04.2019
Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

12:54 23.04.2019
May congratulates Zelensky: Ukraine's stability is essential for Europe's security

May congratulates Zelensky: Ukraine's stability is essential for Europe's security

12:52 23.04.2019
Ukraine urgently should adjust public policy in support of renewable energy

Ukraine urgently should adjust public policy in support of renewable energy

12:52 23.04.2019
Law on renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church still in effect despite court ruling

Law on renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church still in effect despite court ruling

11:58 23.04.2019
Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

11:07 23.04.2019
Zelensky launches Facebook poll on parliament's early dissolution

Zelensky launches Facebook poll on parliament's early dissolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Law on renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church still in effect despite court ruling

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Kyiv court puts renaming of UOC on hold

LATEST

SBI will take up the prosecutors investigating the case Kaletnik

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

About 41,640 people infected with measles in Ukraine since year's start

Kyiv court puts renaming of UOC on hold

Defense lawyers appeal prolongation of arrest of 24 sailors detained in Kerch Strait

No grounds for Saakashvili's legal entry into Ukraine – Ukrainian border service

Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

European Parliament supports future president of Ukraine in continuing reform efforts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD