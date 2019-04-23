Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said it is correct to conduct direct talks between the presumptive winner of Ukraine's presidential election Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is necessary for Ukraine and Russia to have direct discussions, and so I think his desire to speak to Putin is a good thing, not a bad thing," Volker said during an interview with the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service's NewsHour program.

Volker said the new Ukrainian president might open up the possibility for dialogue with Russia.

"One hopes that this is, because it's a new president, just an opportunity for a fresh start at dialogue, although it's Russia's position of invading and occupying territory that's really what's needed to change," he said.

Speaking about Zelensky's position on ending Russian occupation of areas in Donbas, Volker said, "Well, I think what he's said about the conflict and about his approach is exactly right so far. He strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He wants to get the land back. He's not going to be giving that way."