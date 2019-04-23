Almost 40 NGOs to challenge formation of Social Policy Ministry's public council in court

Thirty-nine non-governmental organizations are going to take a legal action to declare unlawful a constituent assembly held on Monday, April 22, to form the public council under Ukraine's Social Policy Ministry.

Head of NGO All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbass, head of the public council under the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Hennadiy Borisichev announced this in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the initiative group on the formation of the public council under the Social Policy Ministry has "committed gross violations of the law, and the meeting itself [on the formation of the public council] was held behind closed doors."

"The activity of the initiative group was not transparent, with undisguised abuse of authority. Thirty-nine representatives ofNGOs were not allowed to participate in the constituent assembly. This is an anti-record for the entire existence of the institution of public councils in our country," he said.

According to Borisichev, human rights activists and journalists who arrived at the meeting were also not allowed to take part. Representatives ofNGOs had a scuffle with the guards.

Members of anti-corruptionNGOs were also not let in for the meeting, he said.

"TheNGOs are now preparing documents for the court to recognize the constituent assembly on the formation of the public council under the Ministry of Social Policy as illegal," he said.