14:44 22.04.2019

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky has received 73.21% of votes cast in the run-off second round of the presidential election, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission. Poroshenko trails with 24.46%, with 99% of electronic protocols processed.

Zelensky is leading in all regions of Ukraine, except Lviv region. There 62% of voters cast ballots for Poroshenko, and 34% for Zelensky.

Some 2.31% of ballots cast were recognized as invalid.

