Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

Ukraine believes that Russia's actions ahead of the parliamentary elections in Moldova demonstrate gross interference in the country's internal affairs, stated Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"Regarding Moldova: you're right. The election date in Moldova is approaching, at the end of September. We know that Russia has made and continues to make colossal efforts to destabilize Moldova, pouring money and resources into it, attempting to destabilize it through disinformation, propaganda, and various other methods. All of this, in our opinion, constitutes gross interference in Moldova's internal affairs," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, Ukraine expects the elections in neighboring Moldova to be democratic.

"We wish our friendly Moldova prosperity and security, as well as a decent standard of living, which our shared future EU membership ensures. We believe that we must move forward together with Moldova on this path, moving in sync toward EU membership," Tykhyi emphasized.

He added that Ukraine and Moldova's membership in the EU is a matter of peace and security.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia had expanded its interference in the country's parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, including voters living abroad.