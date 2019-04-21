Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

An observer of the Opora Civil Network recorded ballot stuffing at a polling station in the village of Teple, Stanytsia Luhanska district, Luhansk region. This violation was carried out by a member of the election commission.

According to the website of Opora, its observer recorded a stack of ballots being put into the ballot box at polling station No. 440543 in constituency 114.

The Opora representative called the police and one of the commission members admitted that he put the stack of ballots filled out in favor of one of the candidates into the box, the report said.

The police are working at the site.