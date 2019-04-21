Facts

14:24 21.04.2019

Police checking information about bomb at airport, hotel and shopping center in Kharkiv

1 min read

At approximately 13.00 on Sunday, April 21, police received information of an explosive device at Kharkiv International Airport, the Premier Palace Hotel Kharkiv and the Ave Plaza and Auchan shopping centers.

"Police units and bomb experts have been dispatched to check the information. Citizens are being evacuated…. The premises and surrounding area are being checked," the communications department of Kharkiv's region's National Police said.

Tags: #kharkiv #scare #bomb
Interfax-Ukraine
