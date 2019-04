The headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (Ze!Team) has said it received 590 reports of election violations on its "hot line."

"There were delays in opening a whole number of polling stations, in particular, polling station heads did not arrive on time at two stations, and it took a long time to unpack bulletins in Lviv region," Ze!Team HQ said, adding there are reports of attempts to pressure voters in Kyiv region. .