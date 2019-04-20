Facts

16:44 20.04.2019

TV council backs extension of analog signal broadcasting for local companies in border areas close to Russia until Dec 31

2 min read

The National Council on the use of radio frequency spectrum of Ukraine regarding the extension of the term of analog signal broadcasting for local TV broadcasters and the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian-Russian border, drawn up by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection.

According to a posting on the website of the regulator, the draft resolution foresees the change in the date of termination of the use of analog signal for channels approved by the TV council, which broadcast on the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian-Russian border or on the line with the temporarily occupied areas, as well as local TV broadcasters that do not have digital broadcasting licenses from May 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

As reported, the disconnection of analog signal across Ukraine was started on September 1, 2018, apart from areas with the special regime of broadcasting.

Later, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided to continue analogue broadcasting in territories bordering Russia, as well as for the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) and local TV companies that do not have licenses for digital broadcasting on the list of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting until December 31 2018.

According to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, at the end of September 2018, 32.3% of households in Ukraine used the on-air method of receiving television signals, of which only 8% received the terrestrial signal in a digital standard.

Tags: #broadcasting #extension #analog
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:11 01.04.2019
National Broadcasting Council to check Viasat on broadcast of Russian TV channels

National Broadcasting Council to check Viasat on broadcast of Russian TV channels

12:52 26.09.2018
BRT switches off national UA one TV channel broadcast for debts

BRT switches off national UA one TV channel broadcast for debts

16:36 19.04.2018
Counteraction system against anti-Ukrainian broadcasting to be launched along entire Ukrainian-Russian border, in country's south

Counteraction system against anti-Ukrainian broadcasting to be launched along entire Ukrainian-Russian border, in country's south

12:32 09.12.2015
Parliament passes law on foreign broadcasting system

Parliament passes law on foreign broadcasting system

14:50 30.09.2015
Ukraine's multimedia platform for foreign broadcasting to launch at noon on Oct 1 – Info Minister

Ukraine's multimedia platform for foreign broadcasting to launch at noon on Oct 1 – Info Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

Ukrainians should unite after election in order not to lose Ukraine - Poroshenko

Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

LATEST

Russia creates new difficulties in Ukrainian-Russian relations to show liberalization after presidential election – Poroshenko

Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

Transformation of PrivatBank is achievement of reforms conducted in Ukraine – French ambassador

Militants mount four attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions, no casualties reported – Defense minister

'Maidan killings' cases to be transferred to SBI in Nov – Poroshenko

Eleven people killed, some 30 injured in road accident involving bus in south Kazakhstan - Kazakh Interior Ministry

Since start of war we return over 3,270 captives, hostages, but since Dec 2017 Russia stops releasing, exchanging them – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Pompeo discuss threats of renationalization of PrivatBank

Poroshenko spent on his campaign almost twice as much as Zelensky between April 7 and 13 – reports

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD