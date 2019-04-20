TV council backs extension of analog signal broadcasting for local companies in border areas close to Russia until Dec 31

The National Council on the use of radio frequency spectrum of Ukraine regarding the extension of the term of analog signal broadcasting for local TV broadcasters and the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian-Russian border, drawn up by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection.

According to a posting on the website of the regulator, the draft resolution foresees the change in the date of termination of the use of analog signal for channels approved by the TV council, which broadcast on the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian-Russian border or on the line with the temporarily occupied areas, as well as local TV broadcasters that do not have digital broadcasting licenses from May 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

As reported, the disconnection of analog signal across Ukraine was started on September 1, 2018, apart from areas with the special regime of broadcasting.

Later, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided to continue analogue broadcasting in territories bordering Russia, as well as for the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) and local TV companies that do not have licenses for digital broadcasting on the list of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting until December 31 2018.

According to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, at the end of September 2018, 32.3% of households in Ukraine used the on-air method of receiving television signals, of which only 8% received the terrestrial signal in a digital standard.