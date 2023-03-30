Facts

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

The grain agreement is important for the economy of Ukraine, and its continuation is a key interest for the Ukrainian state, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said during a briefing at Ukraine Media Center.

He said last week the "grain deal" was extended for the next term.

"We believe that the agreement has been extended for 120 days, as it is provided for by the document that was signed on July 22 last year," the ambassador said.

At the same time, he said that there are speculations on the part of the Russian side about the timing of the extension of the agreement.

"There are speculations by the Russian side that it seems to want to reconsider, wants an extension for only 60 days. These are, of course, attempts by the aggressor country to manipulate both public opinion and mediators," Bodnar said.

At the same time, the ambassador noted the unanimous position on the extension of the grain agreement on the part of the UN Secretary General and the Turkish side.

"We have seen the statement of the UN Secretary General that it is 120 days. We also have a clear statement from the Turkish side that in their understanding it is also 120 days. We will see how the situation will unfold in 60 days. during this period, presidential elections are taking place in Turkey, and all attention within this country will be riveted to the ongoing electoral process," he said.

