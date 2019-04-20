Facts

15:17 20.04.2019

Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

1 min read

A claim of producer of the journalist investigation department of 1+1 TV channel, editor of the Groshi TV program Oleksandr Dubinsky seeking a ban for officials and politicians to go abroad during one year after holding parliamentary and presidential elections has been filed to Kyiv's district administrative court.

According to a posting on the website https://court.gov.ua/, the claim against the National Police, Security Service of Ukraine and the administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine regarding declaration of their inertness to protect national security of Ukraine, to prevent corruption and attacks on economic security of the state by third persons was filed. Third persons are mentioned Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Rainin, MP Ihor Kononenko.

"At the moment, the court is examining the materials of the claim and decides on the opening of the proceedings," the press service of the court said.

The court also reminded that on April 17, the court received a lawsuit from ex-People's Deputy David Zhvania, in which he asks the court to ban officials, including judges of the Supreme Court, to go abroad for one year after the elections.

Tags: #ban #court #country #leaving #election
