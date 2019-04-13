Facts

15:55 13.04.2019

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has lifted a ban on the entry into Ukraine for Austrian journalist Christian Wehrschutz.

"Ban lifted to Ukraine! Thanks to all the official and unofficial helpers," the journalist wrote on Facebook.

He also posted a photocopy of the SBU's response on the social network, stating that "the ban on the specified person's entry [Christian Wehrschutz] was canceled due to obtaining information about the termination of existence of the reasons for which the person was denied entry, about which the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was informed."

As reported, on March 8, 2019, the EU spokesperson told the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the decision of Ukrainian authorities to ban Austrian journalist Christian Wehrschutz from entering Ukraine.

Tags: #journalist #sbu
