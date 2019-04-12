French President Macron meeting with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Ukraine's presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, the France 24 TV news channel has reported.

Zelensky's campaign team (Ze!Team) earlier announced the meeting on Facebook, posting a picture from within the airplane Zelensky flew to Paris on.

Ze!Team posted a video clip of the meeting. Zelensky is accompanied by ex-Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk, Chairman of Zelensky's election campaign headquarters Ivan Bakanov and ex-member of Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Ruslan Riaboshapka. France's Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont is also present.

The video clip has the following caption: "Volodymyr Zelensky has met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leader of the French Republic met the presidential candidate at his residence – the Élysée Palace in Paris."

Macron on Friday is scheduled to meet with incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin earlier this day.