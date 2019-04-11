New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

The new Ukrainian counter-battery radar 1L220UK designed by Zaporizhia-based Iskra research center on April 8, 2019 passed successful tests by the state and exceeded the projected performance, it will be recommended to be introduced to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the Ukroboronprom state concern has reported.

"On the basis of the test protocols, signed by members of the public commission, an act of state tests will be drawn up in which, according to available information, it will be recommended to adopt 1L220UK radar into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ukroboronprom's press service said on Wednesday.

During the tests, an experiment was carried out, if possible, that the 1L220UK radar is used at the theoretically maximum allowable range of its operation. During it, artillery and rocket systems were found at a distance, depending on the types of shells, 1.3-2 times more far away than those determined by the tasks of the tests.

"Thus, the 1L220UK radar may be located at a greater distance from the frontline, covering a wide sector of enemy positions. This significantly increases its combat effectiveness and allows the newest counter-battery radar to be positioned outside of the enemy's possible fire damage," Ukroboronprom said.

According to the concern, such high capabilities of the 1L220UK were achieved thanks to a powerful digital phased active grid that operates in the microwave range and "sees' even small artillery shells, for example, mortar shells, in the distance of dozens of kilometers.