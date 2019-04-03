Ryanair will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from late Oct

Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from October 30 and 27 respectively, according to the airline's ticket booking system.

Flights from Kharkiv to Poznan will be operated from October 27 twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays with departure at 22:00 from Kharkiv and at 18:00 from Poznan.

Ryanair will launch Odesa-Poznan flights from October 30 with a frequency of twice a week. Departure from Odesa will be at 21:30 on Wednesdays and at 10:30 on Saturdays, departure from Poznan will be at 17:45 on Wednesdays and at 06:30 on Saturdays.

The minimum one-way ticket price for these destinations starts from EUR28.

The booking system also indicates that both destinations are seasonal.

Such airlines as LOT, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines fly from Odesa to Poznan, while LOT and Belavia from Kharkiv.