G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors have welcomed OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions and note that the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019, was competitive and held in a generally peaceful and secure atmosphere," G7 Ambassadors said in a statement on April 1, posted by the French Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv on Twitter.