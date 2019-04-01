Facts

13:37 01.04.2019

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

1 min read
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky is getting 30.41% and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko 16.12% of the vote after the Central Elections Commission (CEC) has processed 75.13% of the voting ballots.

Another 13.20% of the voters cast their ballots for Batkivschyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, 11.52% for Opposition Platform - For Life candidate Yuriy Boyko, 7.06% for Civil Position party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko, 5.95% for former Security Service chief Ihor Smeshko, 5.23% for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko, 4.3% for Opposition Bloc party candidate Oleksandr Vilkul, and 1.65% for Svoboda party candidate Ruslan Koshulynsky, the CEC reported on its website.

As many as 1.18% of the ballots have been found to be invalid.

Tags: #elections #cec #tallying #election
Interfax-Ukraine
