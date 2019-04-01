Poroshenko campaign expects to win over votes of 'pro-European candidates' in 2nd round

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's campaign staff has called on the presidential candidates who did not get enough vote in the first round of the presidential election for proceeding to the second round to support his bid for reelection.

"We call on the democratic candidates who did not proceed to the second round to support the democratic pro-European candidates," parliamentarian Maksym Savrasov, a member of Poroshenko's campaign staff, said at a news briefing on Monday.

He also invited the volunteers who supported the other democratic pro-European candidates in the first round to join the Poroshenko team.

"Let's ensure fair elections in the second round together," Savrasov said.

Ukraine held the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, March 31. The Central Elections Commission announced after processing 55.5% of the voting ballots that entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky was getting 30.25%, Poroshenko 16.54%, Batkivschyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko 13.09%, and Opposition Platform - For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko 11.51% of the vote.