No systemic violations recorded during presidential election – Justice minister

Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko has said there were no systemic violations during the first round of the presidential election in Ukraine.

"Systemic violations, which both Ukrainian citizens and our international partners had been afraid of, were not fixed during the voting," said Petrenko on the Ukraina TV channel on Sunday.

The absence of systemic violations was also confirmed by coordinator of the NGO Civil Network OPORA Olha Aivazovska: "It is true that no systemic violations were recorded by independent observers. But the question remains - what will happen at night, will technical candidates have impact on sociology, exit polls and the vote counting procedure?"