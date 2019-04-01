Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

Ukrainian presidential candidates – Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko – will compete in a run-off, having scored 30.23% and 16.65% of votes, respectively, the Central Election Commission has said after it processed 40.21% of March 31 voting protocols.

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko ranks third with 13.14%.

Some 11.48% of Ukrainians voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 7.07% and ex-chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Ihor Smeshko scored 5.95%.

Leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko had 5.11%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 4.2%, and 1.65% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.6% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.53%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.23%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.