Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko has greatest support in Switzerland, Zelensky most supported in Qatar

Presidential candidate and incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has the greatest support (in per cent) on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day in the foreign constituency in Switzerland, another front-runner Volodymyr Zelensky is most supported by Ukrainian voters in Qatar, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission.

With 100% of the processed protocols, Poroshenko won the most votes in Switzerland (60.09%, or 426 voters), Norway (59.33%, or 209 votes), Thailand (57.73%, or 97), Ireland (57.53%, or 325), Australia (55.2%, or 125 votes), Montenegro (53.6%, or 97). Poroshenko was supported by 52.46%, or 1,260 voters in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 52.4%, or 458 in Denmark, 51.72%, or 58 in India, 50.68%, or 73 voters in the South African Republic.

Zelensky has the highest support (in per cent) among Ukrainian citizens voting in Qatar (49.03%, or 104 votes), Turkmenistan (46.75%, or 77), Kyrgyzstan (44.18%, or 43), Latvia ( 43.44%, or 732), Belarus (41.02%, or 1,053), Slovakia (40.41%, or 532), Peru (39.7%, or 68), Armenia (37.83%, or 148), to the Democratic Republic of Congo (37.25%, or 255), Georgia (36.39%, or 283), Serbia (35.94%, or 153), Jordan (35.59%, or 177), Cuba (35.00%, or 100), Brazil (33.33%, or 24), Hungary (32.26%, or 468).

Some 35.54%, or 1,145 voters in Moldova and 33.2%, or 1,252 voters in Estonia voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform – For Life Yuriy Boiko.

At the same time, the CEC website has no information on the results of the voting by Ukrainian citizens at polling places in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The data is based on 86.13% of processed ballots in the foreign constituency (polling places in Ukraine's embassies abroad).