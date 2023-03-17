Economy

20:04 17.03.2023

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods grows 10 times in Jan 2023 – statistics

1 min read
The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January 2023 increased more than 10 times compared to the same period in 2022, to $1.911 billion from $0.186 billion, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

According to its data, the export of goods from Ukraine over the specified period compared to January 2022 fell by 47.9% to $3.132 billion, and imports by 18.6%, to $5.042 billion.

The State Statistics Service said that in January 2023, compared to December 2022, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports dropped by 1.4%, to $3.292 billion, while imports grew by 4.1%, to $5.593 billion.

The seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance in January 2023 had a deficit of $2.301 billion, while in December 2022, it also had a deficit of $2.032 billion.

The export-import coverage ratio in January 2023 was 0.62 (in January 2022 it was 0.97).

The State Statistics Service reported that foreign trade operations were performed with partners from 188 countries.

