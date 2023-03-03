Facts

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Ukraine continues to train foreign students, although their number has significantly decreased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, First Deputy Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko has said.

"Around 80,000 foreign students were receiving higher education [in Ukraine]. Now, of course, this number has significantly decreased, most of them are in Ukraine and receive educational services online," the Ukraine Media Center quoted Vitrenko as saying on Facebook.

According to the official, Russia is trying to lure foreign students, however, the Russian Federation, as well as Belarus, have been expelled from the Lisbon Recognition Convention this week, and now the diplomas of these countries will not be recognized in the world, but only on their territories.

Vitrenko also said that Ukraine is ready to receive foreign students who study in Russia at its universities and provide them with a European-level high-quality education.

