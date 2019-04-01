Facts

05:40 01.04.2019

Presidential candidate Zelensky: No oppression if the public doesn't accept his victory

Presidential candidate, showman Volodymyr Zelensky says he is not going to oppress the Ukrainians and "set tents and Maidans" if part of the public doesn't accept his victory and come out to protest.

"I will not fight with the public. I will not set tents and Maidans to protect my person if Ukrainians are against me. Life is most important," Zelensky said at a briefing at his headquarters in Kyiv, answering a question about his reaction if part of Ukrainian society come out to protest after his election as president.

Interfax-Ukraine
