Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko and Zelensky remain front-runners with 73.26% of processed protocols

Incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is ahead of another front-runner Volodymyr Zelensky in a foreign constituency, according to the website of the Central Election Commission after 73.26% of the voting protocols have been processed.

In particular, 36.55% of voters supported Poroshenko, 29.87% voted for Zelensky.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 9.82%, ex-chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko obtained 6.35%, candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko scored 5.87% of votes, and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko had 4.26%.

Candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul was supported by 2.13% of voters while candidate from the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky got 2.13% of the vote.

The remaining candidates received less than 0.5% of the vote each.