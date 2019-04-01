Russia-Ukraine dialogue may be given chance if Zelensky elected president of Ukraine – Klintsevich

If Volodymyr Zelensky wins the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election, Moscow and Kyiv can get a chance of forging a dialogue, Russian senator Franz Klintsevich said.

"A great deal will depend on whether Volodymyr Zelensky can add serious substantive things to his electoral campaign. However, he will remain 'a pig in a poke' anyway. But if he wins, it shouldn't get any worse, because now this is as bad as it gets, and then there may be a chance for a dialogue. I mean, first of all, Russian-Ukrainian relations," Klintsevich's press service quoted him as saying on Sunday.

A victory of the incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, will lead to "a total annulment of ties between our countries, to new provocations, to an escalation of war in Donbas," he said.

However, it is too early for any conclusions about possible outcomes of the second round, Klintsevich said.