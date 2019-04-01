Zelensky still has 30.03% of the vote, Poroshenko secures 16.96% as CEC processes over 25% of voting protocols

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky leads with 30.03% of the vote, as the country's Central Election Commission has processed 25.01% of March 31 voting protocols.

Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko ranks second with 16.96% and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko is third with 13.28%.

Some 11.32% of Ukrainians voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 7.02% and ex-chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Ihor Smeshko scored 5.93%.

Leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko had 5.2%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 4.13%, and 1.66% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.62% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.52%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.23%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.