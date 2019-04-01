Facts

CEC announces final data on turnout at presidential vote in Ukraine: 63.52%

The voter turnout at the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31 was 63.52% according to data from all 199 electoral districts in the country, according to the official website of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

The turnout below 60% was recorded in Donetsk region (59.51%), Zakarpattia (46.99%), Luhansk region (56.76%), Odesa region (58.44%), Kherson region (57.65%), Chernivtsi region (56.07%).

Less than the average turnout was also in Ivano-Frankivsk region (61.83%), Kirovohrad region (61.96%), Mykolaiv region (60.2%), and Cherkasy region (63.14%).

The highest turnout was in Volyn region (68.35%) and Lviv region (68.88%), as well as in the city of Kyiv (68.01%).

In other regions, turnout was also higher than the average: in Vinnytsia region (65.06%), Dnipropetrovsk region (65.96%), Zhytomyr region (64.56%), Zaporizhia region (64.37%), Kyiv region (66.49%), Poltava region (65.82%), Rivne region (64.94%), Sumy region (64.46%), Ternopil region (66.1%), Kharkiv region (64.53%), Khmelnytsky region (65.08%), and Chernihiv region (65.35%).

