00:47 01.04.2019

Turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% – CEC

The voter turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% according to 198 electoral districts across the country, according to the official website of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

The total number of territorial constituencies is 199.

The voter turnout was below 60 in Ukrainian-controlled districts of Donetsk region (59.59%), Zakarpattia (46.99%), Ukrainian-controlled districts of Luhansk region (56.77%), Odesa region (58.44%), Kherson region (57.45%), and Chernivtsi region (56.07%).

Less than the average turnout was also in Ivano-Frankivsk region (61.8%), Kirovograd region (61.95%), Mykolaiv region (60.21%), and Cherkasy region (63.14%).

The highest turnout was in Volyn region (68.33%) and Lviv region (68.88%) regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv (67.99%).

The turnout was higher than the average level in Vinnytsia region (65.05%), in Dnipropetrovsk region (65.96%), Zhytomyr region (64.58%), Zaporizhia region (64.37%), Kyiv region (66.21%), Poltava region (65.83%), Rivne region (64.99%), Sumy region (64.46%), Ternopil region (66.1%), Kharkiv region (64.49%), Khmelnytsky region (65.08%), and Chernihiv region (65.34%).

00:05 01.04.2019
Voter turnout over 63.5% in first round of Ukraine presidential election

22:15 31.03.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election 63.2% at 20:00 – civil network Opora

22:09 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: Key element of runoff should be pre-election debates

22:06 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: Ukrainians spoil Russia's scenario for first round of election, same to be during runoff

21:56 31.03.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 115 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

21:55 31.03.2019
Day of voting to elect Ukrainian president was generally quiet – Interior ministry

21:46 31.03.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 83 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

21:30 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round, we will give no chance to Kolomoisky

21:28 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: tomorrow I start fight for victory in second round

21:25 31.03.2019
Boiko confident he reaches second round of election thanks to voters who refused to take part in exit polls, starts preparations for Rada election

