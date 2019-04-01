Turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% – CEC

The voter turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% according to 198 electoral districts across the country, according to the official website of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

The total number of territorial constituencies is 199.

The voter turnout was below 60 in Ukrainian-controlled districts of Donetsk region (59.59%), Zakarpattia (46.99%), Ukrainian-controlled districts of Luhansk region (56.77%), Odesa region (58.44%), Kherson region (57.45%), and Chernivtsi region (56.07%).

Less than the average turnout was also in Ivano-Frankivsk region (61.8%), Kirovograd region (61.95%), Mykolaiv region (60.21%), and Cherkasy region (63.14%).

The highest turnout was in Volyn region (68.33%) and Lviv region (68.88%) regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv (67.99%).

The turnout was higher than the average level in Vinnytsia region (65.05%), in Dnipropetrovsk region (65.96%), Zhytomyr region (64.58%), Zaporizhia region (64.37%), Kyiv region (66.21%), Poltava region (65.83%), Rivne region (64.99%), Sumy region (64.46%), Ternopil region (66.1%), Kharkiv region (64.49%), Khmelnytsky region (65.08%), and Chernihiv region (65.34%).