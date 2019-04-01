Facts

00:38 01.04.2019

Jet with Russians aboard that crashed in Germany burned completely

1 min read

The six-seat airplane with, tentatively, two Russian citizens on board, that crashed in Germany earlier on Sunday, is completely burnt out; the identification of remains is expected this week, the police service of the German Federal State of Hessen said in a statement.

"The airplane burned completely after it hit the ground. According to investigation data collected by now, the airplane was en route from France to [Frankfurt] Egelsbach [Airport]. Apart from the pilot, there were another two individuals on board the airplane that supposedly had six seats. According to first indications, those were Russian nationals. Final identification of bodies will be conducted next week," the press office of the police service said in a statement.

Egelsbach is a community in Hessen. The jet crashed while approaching Frankfurt Egelsbach Airport (EDFE).

The press service of Russia's S7 Airlines said earlier that the company's co-owner Natalia Filyova was killed in the crash.

Tags: #details #airplane #germany
