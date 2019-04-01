Zelensky to introduce five key members of his team by end of run-off, cannot name PM now

Presidential candidate, showman Volodymyr Zelensky says he plans to introduce five key members of his team by the end of a run-off.

"I'd like to introduce the top five by the end of the second round [of the presidential elections scheduled]," he said at a briefing at his Kyiv-based headquarters.

Yet, he said, he was unready to name a candidate for the post of future prime minister.

"I see a specialist, a professional person as prime minister. There are no names now," he said.

The run-off is scheduled for April 21.