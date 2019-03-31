Tymoshenko not to hold any talks on uniting until protocols are processed

Candidate to the post of the President of Ukraine from the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has said that she is not negotiating with candidate Volodymyr Zelensky on their uniting in the second round of the presidential election.

"We expect that after announcing the real outcome of the elections, collecting the original protocols, we will fight with Volodymyr Zelensky in the second round. Therefore, we do not conduct any negotiations until the completion of vote counting," Tymoshenko said at a press conference in her headquarters after the closure of polling stations.