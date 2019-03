Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

The Ukraine-European Union summit will take place in Ukraine on July 8, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The summit will be held in Ukraine on July 8," the agency's source said on Friday.

As reported, the issue of the upcoming summit was discussed during the meeting of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with the leadership of the European Union in Brussels on March 20.