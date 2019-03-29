Facts

13:53 29.03.2019

2 min read
If the Ukraine’s prime minister Groysman will stand in the next parliamentary election , a few ministers from the Cabinet of Ministers can join his political party

If the Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman takes part in the next parliamentary election with new-established political party, few of current Government Ministers will join him, the sources of the "Focus" say.

According to the press, Vice Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion, who is currently in charge of energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as Minister of Education and Science Lilia Grynevych and First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov may join the new political party led by the current Prime Minister of Ukraine.

One of the key figures in the new PMs political force can be the youngest Minister of the Government - the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Saienko. He leads the implementation of priority reforms and coordinates work of the Secretariat of the Government. Also, he is responsible for e-governance, reform of administrative services, reform of civil service and corporate governance. He also supervises a number of social initiatives, including the largest reimbursements program called “Available Medication”.

Currently Oleksandr Saienko is a co-founder of the non-governmental organization “Ukrainian Success Strategy”, which is associated with the Prime Minister. In recent years Saienko “has been playing an important role as a main communicator between the Prime Minister and Cabinet members and the Parliament”.

Tags: #groysman #saenko #election
