Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky continues to lead among presidential candidates, followed by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko. These are the results of a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted from March 22 to March 27.

According to the results of the poll released on Thursday, Zelensky leads with 20.6% support, followed by Tymoshenko with 13% and Poroshenko with 12.9%.

Among respondents who have decided on their preferred candidate and intend to vote, Zelensky leads with 26.6%, followed by Poroshenko and Tymoshenko, with 17% each.

The survey was conducted from March 22 to March 27, 2019. Some 3,000 Ukrainian citizens 18 and older participated in the survey in a face-to-face interview. The margin of error is not more than 1.8%.