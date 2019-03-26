Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Incumbent Head of State Petro Poroshenko has the largest electoral fund among the presidential candidates of Ukraine, who is followed by leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko, showman Volodymyr Zelensky, and parliamentarian Serhiy Taruta, according to the analysis of financial reports conducted by the CHESNO movement with reference to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"Those who, according to the results of opinion polls, are at the top of the list of favorites became leaders in the size of election funds. But the list is headed not by Volodymyr Zelensky, but by Petro Poroshenko. Hrytsenko's reports [Anatoliy Hrytsenko], Vilkul's [Oleksandr Vilkul], Liashko's [Oleh Liashko] and the ones by several other presidential candidates are not yet available – therefore, the rating may change," the website of the movement said on Monday.

According to the published information, Poroshenko financed his election campaign on his own. So, from February 8 to March 18, he transferred UAH 415 million to his election fund.

The size of the electoral fund of Tymoshenko, according to the interim financial report, is UAH 164 million. All funds came from the accounts of the Batkivschyna party.

The analysis noted that in 2018, Batkivschyna paid the TV channels almost UAH 127 million for Tymoshenko's advertising, and several tens of millions were officially spent on outdoor advertising.

"That is why the real minimum cost of Tymoshenko's campaign is about UAH 320 million," it says.

Election fund of showman Zelensky is UAH 102.8 million. The analytical report says that the funds came from different sources. In particular, most of all - over UAH 68 million - were transferred by individuals, another UAH 16 million - by the Servant of the People party. In addition, Zelensky himself replenished his electoral fund by UAH 11.5 million.

According to the preliminary report of CHESNO, Taruta's electoral fund amounted to UAH 98.4 million, most of which came from individuals, while he invested almost UAH 33 million on his own, and another UAH 7 million was transferred from Osnova party.

According to the information provided by CHESNO, Poroshenko's expenses in hryvnia equivalent for elections set a record in the history of the presidential elections in Ukraine, but in terms of dollars, he spent less than $15.4 million, while ex-President Viktor Yanukovych spent over $40 million in 2010, and Tymoshenko - $36 million.

CHESNO movement also notes that the candidates have already spent most of the money from the funds for campaigning, primarily for advertising in the media.