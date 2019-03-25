National Police take election commissions under round the clock guard

On March 23, the Ukrainian police took under the protection all election commissions to ensure public safety in the electoral process.

"From today we have protected all election commissions – there are 199 of them. More than 400 police officers were involved around the clock to ensure the safety of their work throughout the country," the Liaison Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Saturday referring to Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych who voiced it during a video conference call with the participation of representatives of territorial divisions.

According to him, now the police have taken control of the delivery of ballots to the district election commissions. And at the end of next week, the police will guard the precinct election commissions, after moving ballots to them.