Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko must either receive written documented confirmation backing up the claim of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko about receiving a list from U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch of persons who should not be investigated, or dismiss Lutsenko, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Oksana Syroyid has said.

"President [Petro] Poroshenko this morning can only have two documents: either information substantiating the claim of Prosecutor General Lutsenko, or his submission to parliament that Lutsenko be dismissed as Ukraine's prosecutor general," she said on Facebook on Thursday.

Lutsenko earlier in an interview with the Washington, D.C.-based The Hill publication said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him a list of persons whom should not be investigated. Lutsenko said he ignored the request.

"Unfortunately, from the first meeting with the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, [Yovanovitch] gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute,” Lutsenko, who took his post in 2016, told Hill.TV last week," The Hill quoted Lutsenko as saying. The prosecutor added, "My response of that is it is inadmissible."