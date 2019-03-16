Russian aggression comparable to drug addiction, depriving it of right to veto in UN Security Council still relevant – deputy FM

The issue of depriving the Russian Federation of the right of veto in the UN Security Council in matters relating to its aggression against Ukraine is still relevant, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia has said.

"In our opinion, the implementation of Article 27 of the charter, which stresses that in the Security Council, a member of which is a party to the dispute, it should abstain from voting is as relevant as it was before," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the fifth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

"We believe that the France/Mexico initiative on veto restraint in the context of large-scale misdeeds is a step in the right direction in the general context of efforts to reform the Security Council," the official stressed.

At the same time, he quoted President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko who said that Russia must be deprived of the right of veto, at least in those issues that concern Russian aggression against Ukraine.