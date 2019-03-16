Facts

14:56 16.03.2019

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

 The presidential candidate, the out-of-faction deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and the leader of the Osnova party, Serhiy Taruta, has supported the presidential candidate, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, at the presidential elections.

"We are now uniting our teams in the electoral process ... And our team will work to support Yulia Volodymyrivna and protect this choice," Taruta said at a joint press conference with Yulia Tymoshenko in Kyiv.

According to Taruta, his surname will remain in the bulletin, but his team will work for the victory of Tymoshenko.

"We will do everything for Yulia Volodymyrivna to win," he said.

